Kazakhmys' Kim makes way for independent chairman

LONDON, May 11 (Reuters) - Vladimir Kim, the top shareholder in Kazakhmys, said on Friday he would step down from his role as chairman, making way for an independent chairman to lead the London-listed Kazakh copper miner.

“I think that now is the right time to hand on the role to a new and independent chairman, which will bring the company fully into line with the UK Corporate Governance Code,” Kim said in a statement at the company’s annual shareholder meeting.

“I will remain as a non-executive director on the board and continue to be closely involved with the company. I currently have no intention to reduce my shareholding.”