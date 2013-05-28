FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kazakhmys sells German unit MKM for 42 mln euros
#Basic Materials
May 28, 2013 / 10:26 AM / 4 years ago

Kazakhmys sells German unit MKM for 42 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 28 (Reuters) - Copper miner Kazakhmys said on Tuesday that it sold its German semi-finished copper products business, MKM, for 42 million euros ($54.34 million).

The company, which is bidding for rival Eurasian Natural Resources Corp Plc, said it would receive 12 million euros of the deal value on a deferred basis.

Kazakhmys had taken over Mansfelder Kupfer und Messing GmbH (MKM) in 2004. The German company produces a range of products including copper strips, wire, tubes and bars.

The miner said it was selling the business to a European family office, but did not name the buyer.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
