Military plane crashes in Kazakhstan, 22 people killed -agency
December 25, 2012 / 3:40 PM / 5 years ago

Military plane crashes in Kazakhstan, 22 people killed -agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ALMATY, Dec 25 (Reuters) - A military transport plane crashed in southern Kazakhstan on Tuesday, killing 22 people on board, the Interfax news agency quoted a Kazakh security source as saying.

Kazakh TV channel KTK said the plane had disappeared from the radar at about 1900 local time (1300 GMT) as it was making a descent near the city of Shymkent, the capital of the South Kazakhstan Region. It said the plane belonged to the KNB security service. (Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

