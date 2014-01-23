Kazakhstan's Alliance Bank maps out debt restructuring plan

ALMATY, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan’s Alliance Bank has set out terms for a second debt restructuring in the wake of the global financial crisis, saying it aimed to complete negotiations with investors by June.

The central Asian nation’s ninth-largest lender by assets, in which sovereign wealth fund Samruk-Kazyna owns 67 percent, said its latest proposals applied to debts worth around 127.3 billion tenge ($818 million).

It said it needed an injection of 95.6 billion tenge from creditors for its adequate recapitalisation.

Alliance, which previously restructured its debt in 2010, said it was offering to exchange senior notes due 2020 for new securities with a 65.3 percent “haircut”, or discount.

It is also offering to exchange dollar bonds due 2017 for new debt with a 71.2 percent haircut. The bonds fell 16 points to 34 cents on the dollar, according to Tradeweb.

Alliance offered to exchange subordinated notes maturing in 2030 for new debt or a cash buyback with an 88 percent haircut.

The bank also proposed a cash buyback of its so-called “recovery” notes with a 90 percent haircut. Recovery notes are issued to creditors during some debt restructurings and are supposed to pay out whenever the issuing company manages a certain level of asset recovery.

Alliance said last month it had decided not to make payment on its recovery notes.

Under the terms of the deal, the bank’s shareholders will also contribute a total of 57.1 billion tenge to help recapitalise it.

Alliance said it proposed to complete due diligence on the deal in April and sign a preliminary term sheet with its creditors’ committee in the same month, in a bid to complete restructuring negotiations in June.

But reaching a compromise may not be easy.

“The creditors are likely to try and bargain,” said Bakay Madybayev, analyst of investment company Halyk Finance.

Winning investor approval for the proposed restructuring is crucial to achieve Alliance’s swift integration with smaller Temirbank, also controlled by Samruk-Kazyna.

Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev ordered the government last year to sell holdings in several local banks which were bailed out by Samruk-Kazyna during the global crisis.

Kazakh billionaire Bolat Utemuratov is in the process of acquiring a sizeable minority stake in Alliance Bank and a majority stake in Temirbank.