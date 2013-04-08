Kazakhstan's Astana Finance seeks later debt restructuring

* New restructuring deadline hinges on govt tax decision

* AF hopes foreign creditors won’t take legal action

* Says owes up to $1.4 bln to foreign investors

By Raushan Nurshayeva

ASTANA, April 8 (Reuters) - Troubled Kazakh financial company Astana Finance (AF) is seeking a new deadline to complete a restructuring of its $2 billion debts, a senior executive said, risking action from creditors who agreed the deal last year.

AF, founded 13 years ago to fund construction projects in the new Kazakh capital Astana, missed the latest deadline to complete the restructuring on March 28, Managing Director Daniyar Nurskenov said, and now plans to tie up a deal by year end.

But before the deal can be completed, AF needs a government concession on tax liabilities, without which payouts under the restructuring would be unaffordable.

AF defaulted on its debts in 2009 along with three local banks after the central Asian nation was hit hard by the global financial crisis.

Last summer a financial court in Kazakhstan approved a plan aiming to complete the company’s debt restructuring by Nov. 30, under which investors will receive between 15 and 28 cents on the dollar.

Creditors later agreed to move the target to March 28.

But this new deadline was also missed because AF had not secured from the government exemption from corporate income tax on supposed profits from the writedown of liabilities on completion of the restructuring, Nurskenov said.

“We have now yet again postponed the restructuring ... until the end of 2013,” he told Reuters in an interview.

He said AF is seeking court approval for the new deadline, adding that a ruling is expected later this week.

Kazakhstan sovereign wealth fund Samruk-Kazyna owns 1.63 percent in AF and holds a further 5.89 percent in trust, the fund said.

TAX CODE AMENDMENTS

Nurskenov said this state-held stake could give legal grounds to foreign creditors to file a lawsuit against the government of Kazakhstan or Samruk-Kazyna. But he hoped the government would oversee the adoption of tax code amendments to avoid such a scenario.

“I don’t think this is in the interests of the creditors to bring a lawsuit against the government or Samruk-Kazyna,” he said. “Court proceedings (are) an extraordinary measure for investors, when it’s impossible to negotiate an agreement.”

The company owes between $1.3 billion and $1.4 billion to foreign creditors and between $600 million and $700 million to internal investors, Nurskenov said.

Under the restructuring plan, each foreign creditor is to receive a pro-rata portion of $100 million in cash, a $75 million Eurobond due in 2013 and a $165.6 million Eurobond maturing in 2016, as well as $50 million in recovery notes.

Nurskenov said foreign creditors would also receive 60 percent of the company’s shares.

AF’s creditors include Citibank, The Export-Import Bank of the United States, Germany’s Hermes, and Finnvera, the official export credit agency of Finland.

Nurskenov said Astana Finance had been hit by bad risk management, which resulted in its over-exposure to real estate, and bad analysis of credit risks. The company’s management was changed in 2010.

According to preliminary company data, AF made a net loss of 10 billion tenge ($66.3 million) last year.

“Bad (or doubtful) loans make up currently around 90 percent of our portfolio,” Nurskenov said. “What the company is trying to do now is achieve the repayment of these loans.” (Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by David Holmes)