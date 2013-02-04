FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kazakh head tells wealth fund to sell stakes in 3 banks
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 4, 2013 / 9:42 AM / 5 years ago

Kazakh head tells wealth fund to sell stakes in 3 banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ALMATY, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev told the national wealth fund on Monday to sell state-owned stakes in local bank BTA, Alliance Bank and Temirbank by the end of this year, the presidential news service said.

“We will brisk up this process,” Yelena Bakhmutova, deputy head of Samruk-Kazyna fund, told Reuters. “No one had said publicly before that we are ready to sell (the stakes) ... Now this order has been made,” she said. “We are ready to talk to potential investors.” (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; writing by Dmitry Solovyov; editing by Keiron Henderson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.