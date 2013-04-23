Kazakhstan unlikely to pull off bank merger in 2013 - S&P

* Third-biggest lender BTA is weighed down by bad loans

By Mariya Gordeyeva

ALMATY, April 23 (Reuters) - Kazakh authorities are unlikely to pull off a plan to merge the country’s second and third-largest banks this year as part of efforts to restructure an industry weighed down by bad loans, ratings agency Standard & Poor’s said on Tuesday.

Oil-rich Kazakhstan is Central Asia’s largest economy and was the hardest hit by the financial crisis that revealed the over-exposure of its banks to foreign loans and a real estate bubble at home.

To prop up the economy at the height of the crisis, the government nationalised three local banks in 2009 - BTA , Temirbank and Alliance Bank.

This year, President Nursultan Nazarbayev ordered the government to sell its stakes in the three banks and merge private pension fund assets into a single state-run pension fund by the end of 2013.

As part of that plan, the government wants Halyk Bank to swap its pension fund, the largest private pension fund in Kazakhstan, for shares in BTA.

Halyk Bank, which counts Nazarbayev’s daughter Dinara and her husband Timur Kulibayev as its main shareholders, is the country’s second-largest lender by assets and its most profitable.

BTA, the third-largest Kazakh lender, is in a far weaker position - fresh from its second debt restructuring and burdened by the highest share of non-performing loans (NPLs) among Kazakhstan’s 38 banks, at 78.2 percent of its loan portfolio.

Halyk is promising to negotiate fiercely before such a deal might happen.

“It is unlikely that this process will end in eight months as planned,” said Annette Ess, an S&P primary credit analyst. “It will all depend on the discount offered for the bank (BTA) and on how this merger will be structured.”

She said a merger with BTA would increase the likelihood that Halyk will require state support.

“Its risk position will worsen, while capital may ease due to the addition of heavy problem debts,” she said.

BAD LOAN BURDEN

Kazakhstan’s economy has returned to robust growth but the banking sector is still haunted by non-performing loans.

NPLs with maturities over 90 days comprise around 30 percent of the total loan portfolio of Kazakh banks and stand at 3.5 trillion tenge ($23 billion), according to data from the local financial market regulator.

The government has amended the tax code, established a special fund to group bad loans and allowed local banks to open subsidiaries to manage bad loans linked to real estate.

“These three initiatives sound nice and loud, but they don’t work, and their cumulative effect is insignificant,” Natalia Yalovskaya, S&P associate director for financial institutions, told a conference in Kazakhstan’s commercial capital, Almaty.

The S&P analysts said more radical measures were needed, such as writing off more bad debts so the industry could start rebuilding from a healthier base.

Kazakhstan’s government is targeting GDP growth of 6 percent this year, up from 5 percent in 2012 and 7.5 percent in 2011, sustained largely by higher prices for its oil exports.

The banking sector is showing signs of recovery, but Yalovskaya said the government wasted a lot of time before it recognized that bad loans posed a serious problem, and that some bad and doubtful loans were still not provisioned for.

“Problem loans attract too much efforts of the banks,” she said. “It would be easier to write off problem debts and get down to new tasks.” (Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Tom Pfeiffer)