Kazakhstan launches US$4bn two-part bond
July 14, 2015 / 5:06 PM / 2 years ago

Kazakhstan launches US$4bn two-part bond

Davide Scigliuzzo

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 14 (IFR) - Kazakhstan is set to raise US$4bn on Tuesday through an offering of new 10-year and 30-year bonds, according to a lead manager.

The sovereign launched a US$2.5bn 10-year bond at the final spread of 285bp over US Treasuries and a US$1.5bn 30-year note at 335bp over Treasuries.

Total demand earlier topped US$9bn.

Citigroup and JP Morgan are joint bookrunners and joint lead managers on the 144A/Reg S trade.

Those banks are joined by joint lead managers Kazkommerts Securities and Halyk Finance.

Kazakhstan is rated Baa2 by Moody‘s, BBB by Standard & Poor’s and BBB+ by Fitch. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Marc Carnegie)

