Kazakhstan begins marketing 10 and 30 year US dollar bonds

LONDON, Oct 6 (IFR) - The Republic of Kazakhstan has begun marketing two US dollar-denominated bonds - a 10 year note at 175bp area over mid-swaps and a 30 year tranche at 230bp area over mid-swaps.

Kazakhstan held a series of investor meetings last week, which finished on Friday. The bonds are expected to be priced on Monday.

Citigroup, HSBC and JP Morgan are arranging the 144A/Reg S deal.

Kazakhstan is rated Baa2 with a positive outlook by Moody‘s, BBB+ with a negative outlook by Standard & Poor’s and BBB+ with a stable outlook by Fitch Ratings. (Reporting By Michael Turner; editing by Sudip Roy)