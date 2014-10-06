Kazakhstan revises pricing on 10- and 30-year US dollar bonds

LONDON, Oct 6 (IFR) - The Republic of Kazakhstan has revised guidance on its dual-tranche offering of 10- and 30-year Eurobonds, according to a lead manager.

On the 10-year note, the sovereign has set guidance of 155bp (plus or minus 5bp) over mid-swaps from initial price thoughts of plus 175bp area.

On the 30-year tranche, it has revised pricing to 205bp (plus or minus 5bp) over mid-swaps from an initial level of plus 230bp area. Both tranches will price in range later today.

Demand across both tranches is more than US$11bn. Earlier, leads said Kazakhstan planned to raise US$2-2.5bn overall through the two notes.

Kazakhstan is rated Baa2 by Moody’s and BBB+ by both Standard & Poor’s and Fitch. Citigroup, HSBC and JP Morgan are the lead managers on the 144A/Reg S transaction.