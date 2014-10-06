FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kazakhstan revises pricing on 10- and 30-year US dollar bonds
Sections
Featured
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Business
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
Politics
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 6, 2014 / 2:41 PM / 3 years ago

Kazakhstan revises pricing on 10- and 30-year US dollar bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 6 (IFR) - The Republic of Kazakhstan has revised guidance on its dual-tranche offering of 10- and 30-year Eurobonds, according to a lead manager.

On the 10-year note, the sovereign has set guidance of 155bp (plus or minus 5bp) over mid-swaps from initial price thoughts of plus 175bp area.

On the 30-year tranche, it has revised pricing to 205bp (plus or minus 5bp) over mid-swaps from an initial level of plus 230bp area. Both tranches will price in range later today.

Demand across both tranches is more than US$11bn. Earlier, leads said Kazakhstan planned to raise US$2-2.5bn overall through the two notes.

Kazakhstan is rated Baa2 by Moody’s and BBB+ by both Standard & Poor’s and Fitch. Citigroup, HSBC and JP Morgan are the lead managers on the 144A/Reg S transaction.

Reporting by Sudip Roy; editing by Alex Chambers

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.