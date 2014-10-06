FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kazakhstan launches US$2.5bn 10-year and 30-year Eurobonds
Sections
Featured
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Business
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
Politics
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 6, 2014 / 3:51 PM / 3 years ago

Kazakhstan launches US$2.5bn 10-year and 30-year Eurobonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 6 (IFR) - The Republic of Kazakhstan has launched a US$2.5bn dual-tranche Eurobond offering, according to a lead manager.

The sovereign has launched a US$1.5bn 10-year bond at 150bp over mid-swaps, the tight end of guidance of plus 155bp (plus or minus 5bp) and 25bp inside initial price levels of plus 175bp area.

It has also launched a US$1bn 30-year note at 200bp over mid-swaps, again at the tight end of guidance of plus 205bp (plus or minus 5bp) and 30bp inside initial price talk of plus 230bp area.

The bonds will price later today.

Kazakhstan is rated Baa2 by Moody’s and BBB+ by both Standard & Poor’s and Fitch. Citigroup, HSBC and JP Morgan are the lead managers on the 144A/Reg S transaction.

Reporting by Sudip Roy; Editing by Philip Wright

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.