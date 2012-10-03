FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kazakh BTA dlr bond jumps on news of debt restructuring
#Credit Markets
October 3, 2012 / 8:51 AM / 5 years ago

Kazakh BTA dlr bond jumps on news of debt restructuring

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Kazakh BTA bank’s $2.1 billion 2018 bond jumped at least 5 cents on the dollar on Wednesday after the bank signed a preliminary restructuring agreement for $11.2 billion in debt, broking sources said.

Kazakhstan’s third-biggest bank, which is majority owned by Kazakh sovereign wealth fund Samruk-Kazyna, went into default on the debt earlier this year. Samruk-Kazyna did not guarantee the bank’s debt.

The bond rose to pre-default highs of 32 cents on the dollar, according to one broking source, while another said it went as high as 36 cents.

Samruk-Kazyna agreed to convert its deposits into equity and issue a $1.592 billion interest-bearing subordinated loan to BTA, the bank said in a statement.

