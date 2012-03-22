FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit Markets
March 22, 2012 / 5:46 PM / 6 years ago

Defaulted Kazakh bank BTA names creditor directors

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, March 22 (Reuters) - Defaulted Kazakh bank BTA said on Thursday that bondholders had approved two new creditor directors to serve on the bank’s board of directors, as the bank continues restructuring talks with its creditors.

The bank, Kazakhstan’s third largest by assets and majority owned by energy-rich Kazakhstan’s sovereign wealth fund, defaulted on a $2 billion bond in January. Its previous creditor directors left the board shortly before the default.

The new creditor directors are Sergey Babayan and Jacek Brzezinski, BTA said in a statement. Shareholders will vote on the nominations at an extraordinary general meeting on March 26, BTA added.

BTA has struggled with persistent bad loans, slow growth in the non-commodity sectors of Kazakhstan’s $150 billion economy, and the cost of servicing a government funding package since its first default in 2009.

A creditor committee was formed last month to negotiate restructuring terms with the bank, which only completed the previous debt restructuring in 2010. (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn)

