Kazakh bank BTA says court approves debt deal

* Almaty court approves draft restructuring plan

* BTA says talks on commercial terms to begin in June

ALMATY, May 10 (Reuters) - A court in Kazakhstan has approved a draft debt restructuring plan filed by troubled bank BTA and granted legal protection for its successful completion, the bank said on Thursday.

BTA Chairman Anvar Saidenov said the decision, passed by the Special Financial Court of Kazakhstan’s financial capital Almaty on May 8, “confirms the legitimacy of the restructuring process initiated by the bank and gives us a high degree of confidence in its successful outcome.”

BTA was the largest of Kazakhstan’s banks to default in 2009 when the financial crisis hit Central Asia’s largest economy, laying bare the banking sector’s exposure to bloated real estate markets and an excessive reliance on external funding.

The bank cut net debt by about two-thirds through an earlier restructuring programme agreed with creditors in 2010, which installed sovereign wealth fund Samruk-Kazyna as its 81.5-percent shareholder.

By proposing a second restructuring, BTA has angered some creditors who had expected the sovereign wealth fund to lend more tangible support to Kazakhstan’s third-largest lender by assets.

Creditors from the earlier restructuring last week demanded accelerated repayment of $5.2 billion of “recovery notes” issued to settle previous debts.

BTA has formed a steering committee to conduct talks on the second debt restructuring. Saidenov said in a statement the bank would start negotiations with the steering committee and advisors in June on the commercial terms of the restructuring.

"The next stage is the completion of due diligence by the advisors to the steering committee in parallel with which the bank is finalising its business plan," he said.