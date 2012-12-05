Kazakh bank BTA wins creditor backing for debt deal

* BTA to restructure debt for second time since 2010

* Deal will cut liabilities to $3.3 bln from $10.9 bln

* Bank expects deal to be completed by year-end

By Robin Paxton

ALMATY, Dec 5 (Reuters) - BTA, Kazakhstan’s third-largest bank by assets, is set to wipe out around 70 percent of its $11 billion debt after creditors voted to accept a second restructuring deal in as many years.

In the last major hurdle to approval, claimants holding a cumulative $10.2 billion of the bank’s debt voted on Wednesday in favour of a deal which enraged some creditors when first proposed and will see the country’s sovereign wealth fund increase its equity stake to more than 97 percent.

The deal, expected to be completed by year-end, will cut BTA’s outstanding liabilities to approximately $3.3 billion from $10.9 billion. Holders of the bank’s senior notes will write off about 53 percent of their investments.

BTA was the largest of Kazakhstan’s banks to default in 2009 after the financial crisis struck Central Asia’s largest economy, laying bare the banking sector’s exposure to bloated real estate markets and its over-reliance on external funding.

In its first restructuring in 2010, BTA cut net debt by two thirds to $4.2 billion in a deal that installed Kazakhstan’s sovereign wealth fund, Samruk-Kazyna, as its 81.5-percent owner.

But Samruk-Kazyna failed to find a buyer for its stake and later upset creditors who had expected more tangible support. It did not guarantee BTA’s debt and the bank, plagued by persistent bad loans, defaulted this year on a $2.1 billion bond due 2018.

As part of the latest restructuring, Samruk-Kazyna will supply a $1.59 billion subordinated loan to BTA and convert $1.2 billion of deposits into equity. Its ownership will rise to more than 97 percent, leaving other creditors with little equity.

“We will now focus on ensuring a swift completion of the restructuring to enable the bank to start anew by the beginning of 2013,” BTA Chairman Anvar Saidenov said on a conference call with investors after Wednesday’s vote by claimants.

That vote went 93.8 percent in favour of the restructuring.

Two days earlier, shareholders, dominated by the wealth fund, had also voted in favour of the deal, which will include some cash for creditors and new notes with a nominal amount of $750 million.

WRITE-OFFS

BTA, whose creditors include RBS, Barclays, Standard Chartered and HSBC, is pursuing its former owner, fugitive billionaire Mukhtar Ablyazov, in a $5 billion fraud trial in Britain.

The bank’s current ownership traces BTA’s ills back to Ablyazov, who fled Kazakhstan in 2009. Ablyazov has said the allegations are designed to eliminate him as an opponent to Kazakhstan’s powerful president, Nursultan Nazarbayev.

BTA angered some of its creditors when it announced plans last December for a second debt restructuring. Weeks later, the bank defaulted on a $160 million coupon payment.

Its 2018 bond, a product of the previous restructuring, slumped to lows of 16 cents on the dollar in early September, although it has rebounded to around 42 cents since the term sheet for the restructuring plan was unveiled on Oct. 3.

The plan includes a $957.8 million cash payment and $88.8 million in new notes to existing senior noteholders, who will incur a write-off of 53.4 percent on their investments.

Holders of recovery notes issued during the previous debt restructuring, which were supposed to pay out whenever BTA recovered a certain level of lost assets, will receive $660.2 million in cash and $61.2 million of new notes. At 86 percent, their write-off will be greater.

BTA also said the restructuring would allow the bank to restore the minimum 10 percent Tier 1 capital ratio required under Basel II guidelines.

The bank’s $3.3 billion in outstanding liabilities after the restructuring will include the $633 million in Samruk-Kazyna deposits which are not being converted into equity.

Separately to this, its gross debt will be around $2.7 billion. With cash and equivalents forecast to be around $350 million at the end of the year, BTA expects to begin 2013 with net debt of around $2.35 billion. (Editing by Mark Potter)