Kazkommertsbank, businessman may get control of Kazakh BTA Bank

ALMATY, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Kazkommertsbank > and Kazakh businessman Kenes Rakishev may buy equal stakes in BTA Bank, acquiring control over Kazakhstan’s third-largest lender, Kazakh sovereign wealth fund Samruk-Kazyna said on Monday.

Samruk-Kazyna will retain a minority stake in BTA Bank, the fund said after reaching what it called a preliminary and non-binding deal with the investors.

It did not disclose the size or the price of the stakes which Kazkommertsbank and Rakishev would acquire in BTA Bank. (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Mark Potter)