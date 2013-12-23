FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kazkommertsbank, businessman may get control of Kazakh BTA Bank
Sections
Featured
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel for anthem
U.S.
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel for anthem
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Technology
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
Energy & Environment
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 23, 2013 / 9:26 AM / 4 years ago

Kazkommertsbank, businessman may get control of Kazakh BTA Bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ALMATY, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Kazkommertsbank > and Kazakh businessman Kenes Rakishev may buy equal stakes in BTA Bank, acquiring control over Kazakhstan’s third-largest lender, Kazakh sovereign wealth fund Samruk-Kazyna said on Monday.

Samruk-Kazyna will retain a minority stake in BTA Bank, the fund said after reaching what it called a preliminary and non-binding deal with the investors.

It did not disclose the size or the price of the stakes which Kazkommertsbank and Rakishev would acquire in BTA Bank. (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.