FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Kazakhstan to fund 2016 budget gap with $2 bln ADB, World Bank loans
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 23, 2015 / 5:56 AM / in 2 years

UPDATE 1-Kazakhstan to fund 2016 budget gap with $2 bln ADB, World Bank loans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details)

ASTANA, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan plans to borrow a combined $2 billion from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the World Bank in order to finance its 2016 state budget deficit, Economy Minister Yerbolat Dosayev told reporters on Wednesday.

The ADB and World Bank will each lend the country $1 billion, the minister said.

Separately, Finance Minister Bakhyt Sultanov told the parliament the ADB loan would have a five-year tenor and carry an interest rate of LIBOR plus 2 percentage points. He provided no details of the planned World Bank deal.

Kazakhstan’s parliament passed the budget last month with a planned deficit of 723.4 billion tenge ($2.2 billion).

The resource-rich Central Asian nation has been hit hard by plummeting prices for oil, its main export.

Reporting by Raushan Nurshayeva; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Sam Holmes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.