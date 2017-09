ASTANA, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan’s parliament approved the 2016-18 budget on Wednesday, which aims to narrow the fiscal gap to 1.6 percent of gross domestic product next year and 1.0 percent in 2018.

The Central Asian state, hit hard by the plunge in the price of oil, expects budget deficit to hit 3.0 percent of GDP this year. (Reporting by Raushan Nurshayeva; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)