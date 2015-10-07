FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kazakh central bank sold $20 mln on Tuesday to support tenge
October 7, 2015 / 3:48 AM / 2 years ago

Kazakh central bank sold $20 mln on Tuesday to support tenge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ALMATY, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan’s central bank continued its interventions on Tuesday to support the national tenge currency, selling $20 million on the forex market, the bank said on Wednesday.

The official tenge rate fell to 272.95 per dollar on the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange on Tuesday, from 271.50 in the previous session.

The central bank, which allowed the tenge to float freely on Aug. 20, said on Sept. 16 it had resorted to interventions in the market to support the currency after it briefly weakened past 300 per dollar that day.

The bank’s forex interventions have reached $1.459 billion since mid-September. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

