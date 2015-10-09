FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kazakh central bank sold $111 mln on Thursday to support tenge
October 9, 2015 / 3:41 AM / 2 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ALMATY, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan’s central bank continued its interventions on Thursday to support the national tenge currency, selling $111 million on the forex market, the bank said on Friday.

The official tenge rate fell to 274.00 per dollar on the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange on Thursday, from 273.53 in the previous session.

The central bank, which allowed the tenge to float freely on Aug. 20, said on Sept. 16 it had resorted to interventions in the market to support the currency after it briefly weakened past 300 per dollar that day.

The bank’s forex interventions have reached $1.636 billion since mid-September. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

