Kazakh central bank sold $78.1 mln on Friday to support tenge
October 12, 2015 / 3:38 AM / 2 years ago

Kazakh central bank sold $78.1 mln on Friday to support tenge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ALMATY, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan’s central bank continued its interventions last Friday to support the national tenge currency, selling $78.1 million on the forex market, the bank said on Monday.

The official tenge rate fell to 274.41 per dollar on the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange on Friday, from 274.00 in the previous session.

The central bank, which allowed the tenge to float freely on Aug. 20, said on Sept. 16 it had resorted to interventions in the market to support the currency after it briefly weakened past 300 per dollar that day.

The bank’s forex interventions have reached $1.714 billion since mid-September. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

