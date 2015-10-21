Kazakh cbank says tenge rate balanced at $50 oil

ASTANA, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan’s tenge currency will remain stable near the current rate of 277.51 per dollar as long as Brent crude trades near $50 per barrel, Kazakh central bank chairman Kairat Kelimbetov told reporters on Wednesday.

Otherwise, he said, the exchange rate is likely to track oil prices in either direction. The tenge has lost nearly a third of its value against the dollar since the central bank abandoned its pegged rate policy on August 20. (Reporting by Raushan Nurshayeva; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)