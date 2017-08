ASTANA, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's central bank will propose supporting large local banks using state funds after evaluating their asset quality this year, central bank chairman Daniyar Akishev said on Friday.

Akishev told a government meeting that the proposed state support should also involve capital injections from banks' existing shareholders. (Reporting by Raushan Nurshayeva; writing by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Polina Devitt)