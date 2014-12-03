FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
- Kazakh central bank sees no pressure to devalue tenge
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
December 3, 2014 / 10:57 AM / 3 years ago

- Kazakh central bank sees no pressure to devalue tenge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - There is currently no pressure to devalue the tenge despite large drops in the value of neighbouring Russia’s rouble and global oil prices, Kazakhstan’s deputy central bank governor said on Wednesday.

Asked whether there was pressure to devalue the currency for a second time this year, Dina Galieva told Reuters: “I don’t think it exists”.

“With oil, the current price is acceptable for us so we don’t expect the tenge to go down”, she added, speaking at a Russian banking conference in London.

Reporting by Marc Jones and Sam Wilkin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.