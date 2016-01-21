UPDATE 1-Kazakh cbank seeks to quell market fears as tenge plumbs new lows

(Writes through with context, details, comment)

ALMATY, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan’s central bank announced its return to the money market on Thursday and said it planned no restrictions on foreign exchange operations while expecting no big tenge exchange rate movements in the nearest future.

But the tenge continued to slide alongside oil and the Russian rouble as some in the market said more needed to be done in order to rebuild trust in the regulator after several unexpected policy moves.

Overnight repo rates briefly soared above 500 percent and then remained in high double digits at the end of last year after the central bank surprised the market by reducing its short-term lending to banks to a bare minimum in order to ease pressure on the tenge.

From December 24, the National Bank of Kazakhstan (NBK) started increasing its money market operations, bank chairman Daniyar Akishev told a briefing. The average overnight rate has fallen to about 40 percent in the last few trading days from 80 percent at the beginning of the month.

Akishev said the central bank would now publish daily updates on liquidity, which it expected would rise later this month from 232 billion tenge (about $718 million) as of Wednesday.

The tenge has dropped 11 percent against the dollar this month, putting its overall losses at more than 50 percent since the authorities abandoned their pegged exchange rate policy last August.

Akishev said that with the price of oil, Kazakhstan’s main export, at below $30 per barrel, most of the negative expectations regarding the currency had already materialised.

“We see the likelihood of substantial exchange rate movements in the nearest future as insignificant,” he said.

“If oil prices fall from $30 to $20 per barrel, we will only lose $10 per barrel which will not lead to a sharp fall in export revenues that could affect the foreign exchange market balance,” Akishev said, adding that the country has already lost $82 per barrel over the last two years.

However, the bank has no exchange rate targets and will continue its free float policy, he added.

“We understand that under the freely floating exchange rate (policy), daily exchange rate moves take place in both directions, which depend on external factors, primarily oil prices and the Russian rouble’s exchange rate.”

The rouble, which the tenge has been closely tracking in the last few months, hit a fresh all-time low on Thursday, dropping over 3 percent against the dollar.

MARKET EXPECTS FURTHER WEAKENING

The central bank also announced on Thursday that it would make retail deposits in local currency more attractive.

Kazakhstan’s deposit insurance fund, controlled by the regulator, will raise the interest rate ceiling on retail tenge deposits to 14 percent from 10 percent, while cutting the ceiling on foreign currency deposits to 2 percent from 3 percent from Feb. 1.

But non-deliverable forward contracts still show the market expects the tenge to continue its slide and fall to 423-432 per dollar within six months.

Anuar Ushbayev, managing partner at investment firm Tengri Partners, said the key problem, aside from oil prices, was a lack of public trust in the regulator as a result of several sharp policy changes over the last few months.

The announced increase in the cap for tenge interest rates will do “very little to attract depositors on the margin”, Ushbayev said. And lowering the dollar interest rate ceiling may spur an outflow of deposits into cash or deposit boxes instead.

Ushbayev said “fears of foreign currency deposit freezing and bank runs have already started circulating among the public”. Akishev on Thursday said the regulator planned no restrictions on deposit withdrawals or currency exchange. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov and Mariya Gordeyeva; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)