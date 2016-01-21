FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kazakhstan plans no limits on deposit withdrawals, FX exchange
January 21, 2016 / 5:36 AM / 2 years ago

Kazakhstan plans no limits on deposit withdrawals, FX exchange

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ALMATY, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan plans no limits on deposit withdrawal or currency exchange, the country’s central bank Chairman Daniyar Akishev told a briefing on Thursday.

He added that there was insignificant likelihood of strong exchange rate movements in the nearest future.

The weighted average of the Kazakh tenge fell to a fresh all-time low of 383.23 per dollar in Thursday’s morning session on the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov and Mariya Gordeyeva, writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
