Kazakhstan plans no limits on deposit withdrawals, FX exchange

ALMATY, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan plans no limits on deposit withdrawal or currency exchange, the country’s central bank Chairman Daniyar Akishev told a briefing on Thursday.

He added that there was insignificant likelihood of strong exchange rate movements in the nearest future.

The weighted average of the Kazakh tenge fell to a fresh all-time low of 383.23 per dollar in Thursday’s morning session on the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov and Mariya Gordeyeva, writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Himani Sarkar)