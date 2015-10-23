FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kazakh cbank expects tenge to stabilise within 3-5 months
October 23, 2015

Kazakh cbank expects tenge to stabilise within 3-5 months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ALMATY, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan’s central bank expects the highly volatile national tenge currency to stabilise within three to five months, seeing a rate of 250-270 per dollar as an “optimal” one, the bank’s chairman, Kairat Kelimbetov, said on Friday.

Further weakening of the tenge would threaten price stability and banks’ capital adequacy, Kelimbetov told reporters.

The tenge’s official rate was set at 278.21 on Thursday. It has lost nearly a third of its value against the dollar since the central bank abandoned its pegged rate policy on August 20.

Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
