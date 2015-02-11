FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kazakhstan's central bank says won't allow "shock devaluation" - RIA
February 11, 2015 / 9:10 AM / 3 years ago

Kazakhstan's central bank says won't allow "shock devaluation" - RIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ALMATY, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan’s central bank will not allow a “shock devaluation” of the tenge, sticking to its “currency corridor” policy to avoid sharp fluctuations of the rate, RIA news agency quoted central bank head Kairat Kelimbetov as saying on Wednesday.

“In the current macroeconomic conditions, we will continue our policy of a currency corridor,” RIA quoted Kelimbetov as telling journalists in the Kazakh capital Astana.

“If there are changes on external capital markets, then, accordingly, we will not allow a one-off shock devaluation, and instead will work within the framework of a smooth and flexible exchange rate mechanism.” (Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Alison Williams)

