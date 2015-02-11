UPDATE 2-Kazakh central bank says won't allow "shock devaluation"

* One-off, 19 pct devaluation shocked Kazakhstan a year ago

* Central bank pledges “smooth and flexible” rate moves

* Kazakh veteran leader says “has trust” in central banker (Adds Nazarbayev, more background)

By Dmitry Solovyov

ALMATY, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan’s central bank said on Wednesday it aimed to avoid sharp fluctuations in the national tenge currency, amid market speculation of an imminent devaluation like the one which jolted the oil-rich ex-Soviet republic last year.

Central Asia’s largest economy is now suffering from falling world prices for its vital oil exports and from low demand for its goods in sanctions-hit Russia, a close trade partner.

The Kazakh National Bank devalued the tenge by 19 percent on February 11, 2014, to curb speculative pressure on the forex market, to protect reserves and boost economic growth by supporting exporters.

As the anniversary of the devaluation draws closer, Kazakh bankers and analysts have been urging National Bank Governor Kairat Kelimbetov to clarify his monetary policy plans.

“In the current macroeconomic conditions, we will continue our policy of a currency corridor,” RIA news agency quoted Kelimbetov as saying in the Kazakh capital Astana.

“If there are changes on external capital markets, then, accordingly, we will not allow a one-off shock devaluation and instead will work within the framework of a smooth and flexible exchange rate mechanism.”

After last year’s devaluation, the bank set a 185 plus/minus 3 tenge to the dollar corridor for the national currency.

In September, it widened the corridor to 170-188 tenge to the dollar in a move that suggested the bank expected the tenge to firm against the dollar.

Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev said on Wednesday avoiding high inflation and sharp tenge fluctuations were the central bank’s main priorities while oil prices remain low and economic growth is slow.

“Today the head of the National Bank reports to me that measures are being taken to resolve these issues, and I have no reason not to trust the National Bank,” Nazarbayev, who wields sweeping powers in his nation of 17 million, told a government meeting in Astana.

Kazakh gross domestic product growth is expected to slow to 1.5 percent this year from 4.3 percent in 2014 as prices and demand for the country’s oil and metals remain low.

Also weighing on the economy, Russia’s rouble has lost almost 50 percent of its value against the U.S. dollar since the start of 2014, further denting the competitiveness of Kazakh goods in the Russian market.

Kazakh economists and former central bank officials told Reuters last month the central bank had spent billions of dollars from its reserves to keep the devaluation gradual and to reduce inflationary risks.

The bank declined to comment. Its press service said Kelimbetov would give a news conference on Thursday. (Editing by Gareth Jones)