Kazakhstan to peg tenge to U.S. dollar, euro, rouble on Sept. 2

ALMATY, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan’s central bank said on Wednesday it would drop the managed float of the tenge currency and peg it to a basket of currencies including the dollar, euro and Russian rouble, starting Sept. 2.

“We do not rule out that hina’s yuan can become part of the currency basket in the future,” National Bank Chairman Grigory Marchenko told a news conference.

Kazakhstan’s central bank has so far used a managed float mechanism to control the stability of the tenge. It has used the U.S. dollar as a reference currency.