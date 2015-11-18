FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kazakh 2015 current account deficit may total around $5 bln -c.bank
November 18, 2015 / 12:23 PM / 2 years ago

Kazakh 2015 current account deficit may total around $5 bln -c.bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ALMATY, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan’s central bank expects the oil-rich nation to have a current account deficit of around $5 billion this year, the bank’s chairman, Daniyar Akishev, said on Wednesday.

Central Asia’s largest economy has been hit hard by low oil prices, a plunge in the Russian rouble, a slowdown in China’s economy and a decline in Russia‘s, Akishev said. Russia and China are Kazakhstan’s major trading partners.

In 2014 Kazakhstan had a full-year current account surplus of $5.994 billion, official data show. (Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Toby Chopra)

