ASTANA,Feb 23 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan’s economy, hit by a collapse in global oil and metals prices, is expected to grow 0.5 percent in 2016, down from a previous forecast of 2.1 percent, Economy Minister Yerbolat Dosayev said on Tuesday.

Dosayev said the new forecast reflected current oil prices of $30 per barrel. Kazakhstan’s budget has been recalculated at 360 tenge per dollar, he said.