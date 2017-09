ALMATY, Jan 21 (Reuters) - The Kazakhstan deposit insurance fund will raise the ceiling on retail tenge deposits to 14 percent from 10 percent, while cutting the ceiling on foreign currency deposits to 2 percent from 3 percent, the central bank said on Thursday.

Both changes are effective from Feb. 1. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov and Maria Gordeyeva; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Kim Coghill)