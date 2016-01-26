FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kazakh sovereign fund prepares for weaker oil, tenge
#Energy
January 26, 2016 / 10:47 AM / 2 years ago

Kazakh sovereign fund prepares for weaker oil, tenge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ASTANA, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Kazakh sovereign welfare fund Samruk-Kazyna expects the country’s tenge currency to weaken further this year alongside oil prices, its chief financial officer told Reuters on Tuesday.

“The baseline scenario is $25 per barrel and 400 tenge per dollar, the stress one is $20 and 420 tenge per dollar,” Yelena Bakhmutova, managing director in charge of finance and operations, said in an interview. (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)

