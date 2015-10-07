Kazakh metals group ERG borrows $352 mln from Russia's VTB

MOSCOW, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan-focused mining and metals conglomerate Eurasian Resources Group (ERG) has signed two loan deals with Russian lender VTB for 180 million euros ($202 million) and $150 million, ERG said on Wednesday.

The 180-million-euro facility will provide pre-export financing for ERG’s aluminium plant, the Luxembourg-headquartered ERG said in a statement.

The other facility will provide similar financing for the group’s alumina plant.