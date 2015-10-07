FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kazakh metals group ERG borrows $352 mln from Russia's VTB
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 7, 2015 / 7:21 AM / 2 years ago

Kazakh metals group ERG borrows $352 mln from Russia's VTB

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan-focused mining and metals conglomerate Eurasian Resources Group (ERG) has signed two loan deals with Russian lender VTB for 180 million euros ($202 million) and $150 million, ERG said on Wednesday.

The 180-million-euro facility will provide pre-export financing for ERG’s aluminium plant, the Luxembourg-headquartered ERG said in a statement.

The other facility will provide similar financing for the group’s alumina plant.

$1 = 0.8899 euros Reporting by Andrey Kuzmin; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov and Polina Devitt; editing by Alexander Winning

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.