LONDON, June 26 (IFR) - Kazakhstan has sent another request for proposals for a potential Eurobond after an outstanding mandate has expired, according to bankers.

The sovereign, rated Baa2 by Moody’s and BBB+ by both Fitch and Standard & Poor‘s, hired Citigroup, HSBC and JP Morgan for an international bond last year but the transaction never materialised.

The timing of any deal is unclear. (Reporting by Sudip Roy; editing by Julian Baker)