Kazakh state wealth fund considers up to $2.5 bln borrowing in 2015
February 20, 2015 / 6:16 AM / 3 years ago

Kazakh state wealth fund considers up to $2.5 bln borrowing in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ASTANA, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan’s sovereign wealth fund Samruk-Kazyna is considering borrowing up to $2.5 billion this year abroad or domestically, depending on market conditions, fund chief Umirzak Shukeyev said on Friday.

“We will probably need to borrow $2 billion or up to $2.5 billion this year,” Shukeyev told a news briefing. “We are now thinking where to borrow. It will all depend on conditions.”

“If conditions on external markets are attractive enough for us, we will tap foreign markets, although right now we see that the siatuation on the internal market is more favourable for us to borrow.”

Reporting by Raushan Nurshayeva; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

