UPDATE 2-Kazakh state wealth fund eyes borrowing after oil price fall

(Adds quotes from deputy head of fund, details)

ASTANA/ALMATY, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan’s sovereign wealth fund said on Friday it could borrow up to $2.5 billion this year, abroad or domestically, to ease the debt of oil assets hit by the slump in crude prices.

“If conditions on external markets are attractive enough for us, we will tap foreign markets, although right now we see that the situation in the internal market is more favourable for us to borrow,” the head of the fund, Umirzak Shukeyev, told a news conference.

Standard & Poor’s cut Kazakhstan’s credit rating last week to ‘BBB’ with a negative outlook from ‘BBB+', saying the decline in oil prices would “materially affect” its economic growth and fiscal balances, given its high dependence on oil.

The fund’s deputy head, Yelena Bakhmutova, told Reuters in the Kazakh financial capital Almaty on Friday that the sovereign rating was “still high enough” for the fund, called Samruk-Kazyna, to tap financial markets.

Shukeyev said that if it decides to borrow domestically, it would seek tenge loans from local banks. The tenge has been under pressure as the oil price fell but Kazakh officials have said they do not plan to devalue it again after a devaluation last year.

Samruk-Kazyna has around $100 billion in assets, or half of Kazakhstan’s gross domestic product, and manages more than 500 companies, including national oil and gas company KazMunaiGas , state uranium company Kazatomprom and state railway operator Kazakhstan Temir Zholy.

The fund made a net profit of 458 billion tenge ($2.5 billion) in 2014.

Last year it announced a six-year privatisation programme, aiming to sell $10 billion worth of its assets. But as falling oil prices hit Kazakhstan, the market is weak and the fund sold assets worth only $200 million last year, Bakhmutova said.

Borrowing would help the fund to redistribute the debt burden among its companies for another two or three years while world oil prices remain low and volatile, Bakhmutova said.

Kazakhstan is the largest oil producer in the former Soviet Union after Russia.

The investment fund has to date issued $37 billion in foreign-currency denominated debt, Shukeyev said, and faces debt servicing costs this year of $4.7 billion.

“Besides, we will have to borrow for our investment projects,” he said. “We will have to repay $1 billion on commitments within our investment projects.” (Reporting by Raushan Nurshayeva in Astana and Mariya Gordeyeva in Almaty; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Shri Navaratnam/Eric Meijer/Susan Fenton)