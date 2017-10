ASTANA, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan lowered its forecast for gross domestic product growth in 2012 to 5.8 percent from an earlier estimate of 6.0 percent, the Economy Ministry said in a document circulated on Tuesday.

The ministry also forecast that Central Asia’s largest economy would grow by 6.0 percent in 2013 and by 6.1 percent in 2014. Kazakhstan’s GDP expanded by 7.5 percent in 2011. (Reporting by Raushan Nurshayeva; Writing by Robin Paxton)