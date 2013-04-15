FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kazakhstan GDP rose 4.5 pct in Q1 - stats agency head
April 15, 2013 / 7:21 AM / in 4 years

Kazakhstan GDP rose 4.5 pct in Q1 - stats agency head

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ASTANA, April 15 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan’s economy, the largest in former Soviet Central Asia, expanded by an estimated 4.5 percent year-on-year in the first three months of 2013, State Statistics Agency head Alikhan Smailov said on Monday.

The oil-rich country’s gross domestic product grew by 5.6 percent in the first three months of last year, official data show.

The vast nation of 17 million people, which is also a major exporter of industrial metals, uranium and grain, expects its GDP to grow by between 5 and 6 percent this year. (Reporting by Raushan Nurshayeva; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

