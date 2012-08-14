FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kazakhstan GDP up 5.6 pct yr/yr in H1 2012-stats agency
August 14, 2012

Kazakhstan GDP up 5.6 pct yr/yr in H1 2012-stats agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ALMATY, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan’s economy, the largest in former Soviet Central Asia, grew by 5.6 percent year-on-year in the first six months of 2012, the State Statistics Agency said in a statement on Tuesday, citing preliminary data.

The data signals a slowdown from the 7.1 percent year-on-year growth in gross domestic product recorded in the first six months of 2011.

Kazakhstan’s GDP expanded by 7.5 percent in 2011. The government and the International Monetary Fund both forecast growth of 6.0 percent for full-year 2012. After Russia, the country is the largest oil producer in the former Soviet Union. (Reporting by Maria Gordeyeva, writing by Katya Golubkova,; editing by Steve Gutterman)

