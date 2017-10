ALMATY, May 15 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan’s gross domestic product growth slowed to 4.6 percent in year-on-year terms in the first quarter of this year from a 5.6 percent rise in the same period of 2012, the State Statistics Agency said on Wednesday.

Central Asia’s largest economy expanded by 5.0 percent last year after rising by 7.5 percent in 2011. The government forecasts GDP to grow by 6.0 percent in 2013.