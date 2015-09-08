Kazakhstan sees GDP growth at 2.1 pct in 2016 - draft budget

ASTANA, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan expects its gross domestic product growth to speed up to 2.1 percent in 2016 from 1.5 percent seen this year, a draft budget document revealed on Tuesday.

The document, sent to the parliament and seen by Reuters, also showed that oil production in the Central Asian country was seen falling to 77 million tonnes next year from 80.5 million tonnes in 2015.

Kazakhstan plans to cut its oil export duty to $40 per tonne in 2016 from $60 this year, the document also showed. (Reporting by Raushan Nurshayeva and Mariya Gordeyeva; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)