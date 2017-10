ALMATY, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan’s longest serving prime minister, Karim Masimov, has resigned, the country’s presidential press service announced on Monday.

Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev had accepted Masimov’s resignation, a presidential decree published on the press service’s web site, www.akorda.kz, showed.

Masimov had been prime minister of Central Asia’s largest economy since January 2007. (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Robin Paxton)