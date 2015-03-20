FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kazakhstan's Halyk Bank raises 2014 dividend payout to 30 pct
March 20, 2015 / 8:16 AM / 2 years ago

Kazakhstan's Halyk Bank raises 2014 dividend payout to 30 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ALMATY, March 20 (Reuters) - The board of Halyk Bank , Kazakhstan’s second-largest lender by assets, has recommended raising its dividend payout to 30 percent of last year’s net profit, the bank said on Friday.

Halyk, the Central Asian nation’s most profitable bank, boosted net profit by 58 percent to a record 114.4 billion tenge ($617 million) in 2014.

Dividends for 2014 will come to 34.3 billion tenge, the bank said. Halyk paid dividends worth 25 percent of its 2013 net profit last year. (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; writing by Dmitry Solovyov; editing by David Clarke)

