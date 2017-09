ALMATY, March 17 (Reuters) - Halyk Bank , Kazakhstan’s second-largest lender by assets, expects its net profit to fall to 100 billion tenge ($540 million) this year from 114.4 billion last year, it said on Tuesday.

$1 = 185.35 tenge Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Pravin Char