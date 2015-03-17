Kazakhstan's Halyk Bank net profit jumps by 58 pct in 2014

ALMATY, March 17 (Reuters) - Halyk Bank , Kazakhstan’s second-largest lender by assets, said on Tuesday its net profit jumped by 58 percent to 114.4 billion tenge ($617 million) in 2014, above its own forecast of between 95 billion and 100 billion tenge.

Halyk, the Central Asian nation’s most profitable bank, said its assets grew by 12.1 percent last year, while net loans issued to customers rose by 11.2 percent. (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Michael Perry)