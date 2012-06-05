FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Basic Materials
June 5, 2012 / 5:25 AM / 5 years ago

INDICATORS - Kazakhstan - June 5

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

ALMATY, June 5 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's economic indicators
based on data provided by the State Statistics Agency,
government institutions, the central bank and exchanges:	
    	
    * updated today	
    	
                    CURRENCY/INTEREST RATE 	
                                       LATEST     PREVIOUS 	
*Tenge/dollar        148.83      148.76	
 Cbank refinancing rate (pct)   June 4   6.00        6.50	
                    MONEY 	
 Monetary base(trln tenge)    April 30  3.49  Feb 29   3.47 	
 Cbank gold/forex reserves ($ bln) 	
                              April 30  34.5  March 31 31.8 	
 National fund ($bln)         April 30  51.0  March 31 48.3 	
 Money supply(M3)(trln tenge) April 30  10.39 Feb 29   9.91	
    	
                     QUARTERLY DATA 	
              Jan-Dec'11  Jan-Dec'10   Jan-Dec'09  Jan-Dec'08 	
 GDP (trln tenge) 27.334    21.815       17.008      16.053	
 GDP (pct)        +7.5       +7.3         +1.2        +3.3 	
                    MONTHLY DATA 	
                         PERIOD  CURRENT PREVIOUS YEAR-AGO 	
                                           MONTH 	
 Ind output (pct)        Jan-April  +2.7     +2.9    +6.1 	
 Ind output (pct)        April      -1.3    +13.5    -0.2	
 Inflation (pct)         May        +0.7     +0.7    +0.5 	
 Inflation (pct)         May/Dec    +2.4     +1.7    +4.8 	
 Unemployment (pct)      Q1          5.4      5.4     5.5	
 Oil production (mln T)  April       6.4      6.8     6.6 	
 Oil production (mln T)  Jan-April  26.6     20.1    27.1 	
 Copper output ('000 T)  April      24.6     26.7    28.0 	
 Copper output ('000 T)  Jan-April 107.6     82.9   109.8	
 Zinc output ('000 T)    April      25.9     27.0    26.1	
 Zinc output ('000 T)    Jan-April 105.2     79.3   104.6 	
 Trade balance ($ bln)   Q1        +12.9    +10.3   +10.0 	
 Exports ($ bln)         Q1         21.9     15.7    16.5 	
 Imports ($ bln)         Q1          9.0      5.5     6.5 	
                     FORECASTS FOR 2012 	
                                      2012 	
 GDP growth (pct)                     6.0	
 Annual inflation (pct)               6.0-8.0	
 Budget deficit (bln tenge/pct GDP)   758.5/2.6 	
 Budget revenues (bln tenge)          4,626 	
 Budget spending (bln tenge)          5,253 	
 Industrial output (pct)              3.9	
 Oil and condensate output (mln T)    81.0	
 Grain harvest (mln T, clean weight)  15-16	
    	
                      ANNUAL COMPARISONS 	
             2011 2010 2009 2008  2007  2006  2005  2004 2003   	
 GDP        +7.5  +7.3 +1.2 +3.2  +8.9 +10.7  +9.7  +9.6 +9.3   	
 Ind output (pct) 	
            +3.5 +10.0 +1.7 +2.1  +4.5  +7.0  +4.6 +10.1 +8.8   	
 Inflation (pct) 	
            +7.4  +7.8 +6.2 +9.5 +18.8  +8.6  +7.6  +6.7 +6.8   	
 Yr-end M3 (trln tenge) 	
             n/a  8.55  7.49 6.27  4.61  3.72  2.07  1.64 1.00  	
 Yr-end unemployment (pct) 	
             n/a  5.5   6.6  6.7   7.3   7.8   8.2   8.4  8.8   	
 Grain harvest (mln T, clean weight) 	
            27.0 12.2  20.8 15.6  20.1  16.5  13.8  12.4 14.8 	
 Oil and gas condensate output (mln T) 	
           80.0 79.5  76.4 70.7  67.1  65.0  61.9  59.4 51.5 	
 Copper output ('000 T) 	
            338  323   368  398  406   428   419   446  433	
         	
             KAZAKHSTAN'S LONG-TERM RATINGS 	
 S&P     (Nov 7, 2011)    BBB+ stable outlook 	
 Moody's (Apr 5, 2010)    Baa2 stable outlook 	
 Fitch   (Nov 21, 2011)   BBB positive outlook 	
 (State Statistics Agency website www.stat.kz, 	
 Stock Exchange www.kase.kz/eng/ 	
 Central Bank www.nationalbank.kz/?switch=eng)

