INDICATORS - Kazakhstan - June 14

ALMATY, June 14 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's economic indicators based on data provided by the State Statistics Agency, government institutions, the central bank and exchanges: * updated today CURRENCY/INTEREST RATE LATEST PREVIOUS *Tenge/dollar 148.96 148.90 Cbank refinancing rate (pct) June 4 6.00 6.50 MONEY Monetary base(trln tenge) April 30 3.49 Feb 29 3.47 Cbank gold/forex reserves ($ bln) May 31 33.8 April 30 34.5 National Fund ($bln) May 31 51.6 April 30 51.0 Money supply(M3)(trln tenge) April 30 10.39 Feb 29 9.91 QUARTERLY DATA Jan-Dec'11 Jan-Dec'10 Jan-Dec'09 Jan-Dec'08 GDP (trln tenge) 27.334 21.815 17.008 16.053 GDP (pct) +7.5 +7.3 +1.2 +3.3 MONTHLY DATA PERIOD CURRENT PREVIOUS YEAR-AGO MONTH Ind output (pct) Jan-May +2.3 +2.7 +5.8 Ind output (pct) May -1.5 -1.3 -0.5 Inflation (pct) May +0.7 +0.7 +0.5 Inflation (pct) May/Dec +2.4 +1.7 +4.8 Unemployment (pct) Q1 5.4 5.4 5.5 *Oil production (mln T) May 6.5 6.4 6.6 *Oil production (mln T) Jan-May 33.1 26.6 33.5 *Copper output ('000 T) May 29.5 24.6 28.2 *Copper output ('000 T) Jan-May 137.0 107.5 138.0 *Zinc output ('000 T) May 27.2 25.9 27.3 *Zinc output ('000 T) Jan-May 132.4 105.2 131.9 *Trade balance ($ bln) Jan-April +17.0 +12.9 +15.3 *Exports ($ bln) Jan-April 29.5 21.9 24.9 *Imports ($ bln) Jan-April 12.5 9.0 9.5 FORECASTS FOR 2012 2012 GDP growth (pct) 6.0 Annual inflation (pct) 6.0-8.0 Budget deficit (bln tenge/pct GDP) 758.5/2.6 Budget revenues (bln tenge) 4,626 Budget spending (bln tenge) 5,253 Industrial output (pct) 3.9 Oil and condensate output (mln T) 81.0 Grain harvest (mln T, clean weight) 15-16 ANNUAL COMPARISONS 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 2004 2003 GDP +7.5 +7.3 +1.2 +3.2 +8.9 +10.7 +9.7 +9.6 +9.3 Ind output (pct) +3.5 +10.0 +1.7 +2.1 +4.5 +7.0 +4.6 +10.1 +8.8 Inflation (pct) +7.4 +7.8 +6.2 +9.5 +18.8 +8.6 +7.6 +6.7 +6.8 Yr-end M3 (trln tenge) n/a 8.55 7.49 6.27 4.61 3.72 2.07 1.64 1.00 Yr-end unemployment (pct) n/a 5.5 6.6 6.7 7.3 7.8 8.2 8.4 8.8 Grain harvest (mln T, clean weight) 27.0 12.2 20.8 15.6 20.1 16.5 13.8 12.4 14.8 Oil and gas condensate output (mln T) 80.0 79.5 76.4 70.7 67.1 65.0 61.9 59.4 51.5 Copper output ('000 T) 338 323 368 398 406 428 419 446 433 KAZAKHSTAN'S LONG-TERM RATINGS S&P (Nov 7, 2011) BBB+ stable outlook Moody's (Apr 5, 2010) Baa2 stable outlook Fitch (Nov 21, 2011) BBB positive outlook (State Statistics Agency website www.stat.kz, Stock Exchange www.kase.kz/eng/ Central Bank www.nationalbank.kz/?switch=eng)