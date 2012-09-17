INDICATORS - Kazakhstan - Sept 17

ALMATY, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's economic indicators based on data provided by the State Statistics Agency, government institutions, the central bank and exchanges: * updated today CURRENCY/INTEREST RATE LATEST PREVIOUS *Tenge/dollar 149.76 149.88 Cbank refinancing rate (pct) Aug 6 5.50 6.00 MONEY Monetary base(trln tenge) June 30 3.45 May 31 3.30 Cbank gold/forex reserves ($ bln) Aug 31 29.0 July 31 28.5 National Fund ($bln) Aug 31 54.3 July 31 53.3 Money supply(M3)(trln tenge) June 30 10.41 May 31 10.34 GDP DATA Jan-Dec'11 Jan-Dec'10 Jan-Dec'09 Jan-Dec'08 GDP (trln tenge) 27.334 21.815 17.008 16.053 GDP (pct) +7.5 +7.3 +1.2 +3.3 MONTHLY DATA PERIOD CURRENT PREVIOUS YEAR-AGO MONTH Ind output (pct) Jan-Aug +0.7 +1.3 +4.6 Ind output (pct) Aug +5.3 -3.5 +8.8 Inflation (pct) Aug +0.3 +0.3 +0.3 Inflation (pct) Aug/Dec +3.2 +3.0 +5.9 Unemployment (pct) H1 5.2 5.4 5.3 Oil production (mln T) Aug 5.9 6.8 6.7 Oil production (mln T) Jan-Aug 52.4 46.4 53.3 Copper output ('000 T) Aug 34.8 31.1 24.9 Copper output ('000 T) Jan-Aug 235.2 200.4 220.0 Zinc output ('000 T) Aug 26.6 27.2 27.4 Zinc output ('000 T) Jan-Aug 212.5 185.9 212.7 Trade balance ($ bln) Jan-July +30.2 +26.8 +28.4 Exports ($ bln) Jan-July 54.1 46.7 47.5 Imports ($ bln) Jan-July 23.9 19.9 28.4 FORECASTS FOR 2012 2012 GDP growth (pct) 5.8 Annual inflation (pct) 6.0-8.0 Budget deficit (bln tenge/pct GDP) 758.5/2.6 Budget revenues (bln tenge) 4,626 Budget spending (bln tenge) 5,253 Industrial output (pct) 3.9 Oil and condensate output (mln T) 81.0 Grain harvest (mln T, clean weight) 13.0 ANNUAL COMPARISONS 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 2004 2003 GDP +7.5 +7.3 +1.2 +3.2 +8.9 +10.7 +9.7 +9.6 +9.3 Ind output (pct) +3.5 +10.0 +1.7 +2.1 +4.5 +7.0 +4.6 +10.1 +8.8 Inflation (pct) +7.4 +7.8 +6.2 +9.5 +18.8 +8.6 +7.6 +6.7 +6.8 Yr-end M3 (trln tenge) n/a 8.55 7.49 6.27 4.61 3.72 2.07 1.64 1.00 Yr-end unemployment (pct) n/a 5.5 6.6 6.7 7.3 7.8 8.2 8.4 8.8 Grain harvest (mln T, clean weight) 27.0 12.2 20.8 15.6 20.1 16.5 13.8 12.4 14.8 Oil and gas condensate output (mln T) 80.0 79.5 76.4 70.7 67.1 65.0 61.9 59.4 51.5 Copper output ('000 T) 338 323 368 398 406 428 419 446 433 KAZAKHSTAN'S LONG-TERM RATINGS S&P (July 30, 2012) BBB+ stable outlook Moody's (Apr 5, 2010) Baa2 stable outlook Fitch (Nov 21, 2011) BBB positive outlook (State Statistics Agency website www.stat.kz, Stock Exchange www.kase.kz/eng/ Central Bank www.nationalbank.kz/?switch=eng)